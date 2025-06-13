Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Ahmedabad plane crash: 265 bodies brought to civil hospital after Air India crash, say police officers

PTI
Jun 13, 2025 12:00 AM IST

There was no official count of those killed hours after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed in Ahmedabad. 

As many as 265 bodies have been brought to the city civil hospital following the horrific crash of the London-bound Air India plane here on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

A view shows the wreckage of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)
A view shows the wreckage of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)

"265 bodies have reached the hospital as per the message we received," Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai told reporters.

There was no official count of those killed hours after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College and civil hospital in Meghaninagar area soon after take-off.

Union minister Amit Shah said earlier in the evening that the temperature inside the crashed plane was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance that anyone could be saved.

“The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims,” Shah said, while adding that one passenger did survive. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
