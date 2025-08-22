Ahmedabad student, who stabbed classmate to death, used box cutter for crime, police say

A Class 10 student was stabbed to death by his classmate outside a school in Ahmedabad’s Khokhra area on Tuesday. The accused was detained by the police following the incident, and an FIR was registered in the case The main accused was detained by the police hours after the stabbing incident.(PTI)

Days after the incident, the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of the city police on Thursday said that the juvenile who stabbed the student had used a foldable box cutter to commit the crime, The Indian Express reported.

It was initially believed that the student had allegedly used a knife, shard of glass, or some equipment from the school lab to attack his classmate. However, DCP Ajit Ranjan confirmed that a foldable box cutter had been used to attack the victim, according to The Indian Express.

While the main accused had been detained by the police hours after the stabbing incident, another suspect was questioned on Wednesday by the Crime Branch.

The victim was stabbed following an altercation with his classmate, and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night. The police said that both the victim and the attacker were studying in Class 10 of the same school, contrary to an earlier statement by state education minister Praful Pansheriya, who had said that the accused was in Class 9.

NSUI workers protest stabbing

Workers from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in Ahmedabad on Thursday demanding justice.

The workers, who were carrying placards and walking on the streets to protest against the authorities, also attempted to enter the Seventh Day Adventist Higher Secondary School.

Apart from the NSUI workers, hundreds of people, including the victim's family and parents of other students, along with members of the Sindhi community, also gathered outside the school to demand action against the administration.

Some of the demonstrators damaged school buses and vehicles parked on premises and assaulted staff members, PTI reported citing police. The chaos led to authorities pushing the crowd out of the school grounds, following which the protestors staged a sit-in on the road, shouting slogans urging the police to take action against the administration.