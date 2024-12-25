AICTE and NQM launch India’s first UG minor programme in quantum technologies

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in collaboration with the National Quantum Mission (NQM) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has launched an Undergraduate (UG) minor programme in ‘Quantum Technologies’aiming to prepare India’s workforce for the quantum revolution and positioning the nation as a global leader in cutting-edge quantum innovation. Quantum Technologies leverage the principles of quantum mechanics, the fundamental science that explains the behaviour of matter at the atomic and subatomic scale. (Representational image)

The programme, said to be India’s first UG minor programme in quantum technologies, is likely to start in the next academic session and will be open to engineering students from third or fourth semester with an emphasis on hands-on practical applications. “Students can select 18 credits from a pool of over 30 credits, allowing institutions to adapt the programme to their resources,” the technical education regulator said in a statement.

AICTE and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will conduct Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) to support teachers in delivering high-quality quantum education. Quantum Technologies leverage the principles of quantum mechanics, the fundamental science that explains the behaviour of matter at the atomic and subatomic scale.

The newly launched programme is designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry by addressing the strategic and multidisciplinary needs of the quantum ecosystem. According to the AICTE’s draft structure of the minor programme on ‘Quantum computing and quantum technologies at the UG level’, the programme will span four critical areas of quantum technologies -- quantum computation and simulation; quantum communication and cryptography; quantum sensing; and quantum materials and devices. The curriculum requires foundational knowledge among students in the field of engineering, mathematics, physics, and basic programmeming skills.

DST Secretary Abhay Karandikar described the launching of model curriculum for UG minor in quantum technologies as “a major boost towards capacity building in quantum science and technology”

“...Together with AICTE, we aim to launch the programme in the next academic session,” he added.

As part of NQM, DST and AICTE will assist institutions in establishing quantum technology laboratories. The Union Cabinet approved the NQM on April 19 last year with a budget of ₹6003.65 crore from 2023-24 to 2030-31. The mission aims to advance scientific and industrial research and development, foster a robust quantum technology ecosystem, and position India as a global leader in Quantum Technologies and Applications (QTA). NQM aims to benefit sectors like communication, health, finance, and energy with applications in drug design, space, banking, and security.

AICTE chairman TG Sitharam said, “Quantum technology will redefine computing, communication, and sensing. Through this curriculum, we aim to nurture a skilled workforce that can drive innovation and fulfill the goals of the National Quantum Mission. AICTE’s initiatives, including mandatory internships and Idea Development Evaluation and Application (IDEA) labs, complement this endeavor to create a robust, quantum-ready talent pool.”

Chairman of mission governing body (MGB) of NQM, Ajai Chowdhry, said that India’s first undergraduate programme in quantum technology will cultivate skilled talent, promote collaboration with startups, and provide students with real-world experience to drive innovation in the field.