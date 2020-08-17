AIIMS doctors to monitor Union Minister Shripad Naik’s Covid treatment in Goa

india

A team of specialist doctors from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences will fly down to Goa on Tuesday to monitor the health of Union minister of state for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shripad Naik who is under treatment for Covid-19.

The minister has been administered plasma therapy and has been hooked up to High Flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) for maintaining his oxygen saturation level, a statement issued by the Government of Goa on Monday, said.

“A team of specialists from AIIMS, Delhi is arriving in Goa tomorrow, which consists of HoD, Anaesthesiology and HoD, Pulmonary Medicine,” the statement said.

Naik who tested positive on August 12 along with his wife, said he was isolating himself at home.

However, the next day he was admitted to a private hospital in the state but his condition is said to be stable.

“The first dose of convalescent plasma has also been administered to him today under the supervision of the Transfusion Medicine Specialist who recently joined Goa from AIIMS, New Delhi and he is responding well to the plasma therapy,” the statement read

Naik has been encouraging the use of alternative treatments and traditional immunity boosters to keep the coronavirus at bay and had even claimed that it was Ayurveda that had cured UK’s Prince Charles of the virus.