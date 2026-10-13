How to apply for voter ID online: Eligibility, documents and tracking application status

Indian citizens who are eligible to vote but are not registered on the electoral roll can apply for voter registration online. The Election Commission of India provides a portal where applicants can submit their forms, provide supporting documents, and track their applications. Before submitting a fresh application, check whether the applicant's name is already on the electoral roll. (Representative Image/ANI)

A voter ID card is commonly used as proof of identity during elections. However, possessing a voter ID card and having a person's name on the electoral roll are two different things. The name must appear on the relevant electoral roll to vote.

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Who is eligible to apply for a voter ID card in India? To register as a general voter, an applicant must be an Indian citizen, meet the minimum voting age, ordinarily reside in the constituency where registration is sought, and not be legally disqualified from voting. The minimum voting age in India is 18.

The Election Commission provides four qualifying dates for voter registration: January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1.

This allows eligible citizens to apply around the time they turn 18, subject to the applicable registration rules.

Before submitting a fresh application, check whether the name is already on the electoral roll. If a person is registered but needs to change their address or correct their details, a different form may be appropriate.

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