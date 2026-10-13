South Africa vs Australia, LIVE Score, 1st Test: Pat Cummins' men need 6 wickets to win; SA rely on Aiden Markram
South Africa vs Australia, LIVE Score, 1st Test: Catch all the latest live updates from Day 5 of the Durban Test match, as both teams aim for a win
South Africa vs Australia, LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 5: SA and AUS will come at loggerheads in the final day of the 1st Test match at Kingsmead in Durban, as both sides aim for a win. The home side ended Day 4 on a dicey position of 102/4, with 319 more runs to win. Aiden Markram is batting at 45, and he holds the key for the home side if they want to win or even chase a draw. On the other side, the Australian bowlers were on a high as they peppered the hosts with their pace, with Josh Hazlewood taking 2 wickets. Australia need 6 wickets in the final day to seal the deal, and win a memorable match after coming from behind....Read More
A recap of all the action so far!!
Batting first, Australia were in trouble as they lost 6 wickets for 124 runs in the first innings. However, the visitors registered a stellar fightback as they managed to score 390, and were led by Matt Renshaw who slammed 190 runs. South Africa were then all out for 284, with Pat Cummins leading the charge with a three-wicket haul. Leading by 106 runs, Australia declared at 314/6, with Renshaw again top scoring with 82 runs. At the end of Day 4, Australia were on top as South Africa were reeling at 102/4, thus needing 319 to win on the final day of the match.
Hello and welcome!!
Hello and welcome to Kingsmead in Durban as we bring to you all the latest updates from the thrilling Day 5 of the 1st Test match between Australia and South Africa. It will be an intense day of action as both sides eye a win.