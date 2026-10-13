How to check your name on the voter list: Steps to follow if it is missing

The portal also provides access to voter registration and correction forms. A polling station is the designated location where voters cast their ballots. Your electoral-roll entry can help you identify your polling information. Use the official portal rather than relying entirely on third-party websites, old electoral lists or information shared on social media.

The Election Commission's Voters' Service Portal provides a facility to search for names in the electoral roll.

The Election Commission of India provides online services that allow voters to search for their records and check their registration details. If a name is missing or the information is incorrect, eligible citizens can also use the official portal to request registration or corrections.

Checking your name on the electoral roll is an important step before voting in an election. The electoral roll is the official list of registered voters in a constituency. If your name does not appear on the relevant list, you generally cannot vote there, even if you possess a voter ID card.

How to search for your name in the electoral roll You can generally search using your personal details or your Electoral Photo Identity Card number, commonly known as the EPIC number. This is the identification number printed on your voter ID card.

Follow these steps:

1. Visit the Voters' Service Portal.

2. Select the option to search for your name in the voter list.

3. Choose the search method available on the portal.

4. Enter the requested details, which may include your name, state and constituency, or your EPIC number.

5. Complete any verification required.

6. Submit the information and review the matching records.

If your name appears, check your personal details, constituency and polling information. If several people have similar names, compare the other details carefully before identifying a record as yours. If the search produces no results, try checking the spelling of your name or searching through another available method. You may also have selected the wrong state or constituency.