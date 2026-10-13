Centre flags Congress' ties with ex-CECs: ‘Fielded one against Advani, made another minister’

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday attacked the Congress amid the party's continued protests seeking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged SIR irregularities. Goyal flagged the party's own ties with people who earlier held the CEC post. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participate in a march by INDIA bloc MPs and opposition leaders towards the Supreme Court. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) "Congress raises questions about the Election Commission while ignoring its own track record. If you look at Rahul Gandhi's (Congress') track record: they gave a party ticket to one Election Commissioner, made another a Minister, and appointed two as Governors,” Goyal said in a press conference on Tuesday. During the presser, Goyal named four ex-CECs, including TN Seshan, MS Gill, RK Trivedi and Naveen Chawla, and listed how these officials were “rewarded” during the Congress regime. Follow live updates on the Delhi protest here. “They fielded TN Seshan against LK Advani,” Goyal said. Seshan served as the 10th CEC of India from 1990 to 1996 and was fielded by Congress from Gandhinagar constituency in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls, which he lost.

The union minister then went on to name MS Gill, who served as CEC of India from 1996 to 2001. "Interestingly, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan. In 2000, while he was still the sitting Chief Election Commissioner, he was conferred India's second-highest civilian honour. Was this not an inducement? Was it not, in effect, a form of bribery?" Goyal said, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI. Goyal also said that Gill joined Congress three years after his retirement, and was made a Union Minister in 2008. “What more evidence do you need to show how low the Congress brought the office of the Election Commission and how it misused officials?,” Goyal said.