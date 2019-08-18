AIIMS shifts MBBS counselling dates due to fire

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:48 IST

In the wake of a massive fire that broke out within the hospital premises on Saturday evening, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has moved the Counselling date for its undergraduate courses from August 20-21 to August 26-27.

The online registration for AIIMS’ open counselling will remain open till 5pm Wednesday, August 21.

“Considering the large number of candidates and guardians participating in the open round of counselling (AIIMS-MBBS-2019), under the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided by the competent authority that for adequate arrangements and ensuring safety, the open round of counselling has been rescheduled from August 20 and 21 to 26 and 27 August, 2019,” said the institute in a statement.

If the seats get filled on the first day, there will be no counselling on the second day.

“Candidates who take seats in any AIIMS during open round of counselling are required to stay back for medical check-ups on August 27 and 28 (if needed), to be held at AIIMS, Delhi. The formalities related to admission to all AIIMS shall be completed at AIIMS Delhi,” the statement further read.

The fire is reported to have been originated from the teaching block of the hospital on the second floor. The blaze later spread up to the fifth floor. However, there was no casualty reported from the hospital. According to AIIMS administration, the virology and some other laboratories were destroyed in the fire, along with a few faculty chambers.

The fire department and the hospital administration is trying to ascertain the cause of fire, even though there are reports that it was due to a short-circuit.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 16:33 IST