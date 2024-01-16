Owaisi hurls ‘hypocrisy’ jibe at AAP on Sundar Kand move; Delhi minister replies

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, responding to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) announcement of organising Sundar Kand Path, a segment of the Hindu epic Ramayana, in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Delhi, raised concerns on Tuesday about the how the party was any different from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi. (ANI)

Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, Owaisi said, “When I saw that the Delhi CM and his government have decided that there will be Sunderkand Path and Hanuman Chalisa recitation every Tuesday, I asked how are you different from the BJP? There is no difference between BJP-RSS and you.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

On Monday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that Sunder Kand will be chanted in every Vidhan Sabha constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of each month. Additionally, he mentioned plans to organise Sunder Kand Path and Hanuman Chalisa at approximately 2,600 locations in the upcoming days.

Owaisi alleged that the AAP was being hypocritical and claimed that they were aligning themselves with the same Hindutva stance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added, “Look at their hypocrisy. Some say that they will go to the Saryu river, some say that this Path will be included in educational centres and in hospitals...You are walking the path of Narendra Modi. You want to do what he is doing. So what is the difference between you and the BJP-RSS.”

Owaisi stated that the current trend in politics revolved around competitive Hindutva, with many parties focused on securing the votes of the majority community. He said, “Most parties are bent on winning the majority of community votes. The politics of competitive Hindutva is being adopted. I appeal to all Muslims in the county to observe this. If even now our secular Hindu brothers and Muslims do not notice this, who will be at fault?”

Responding to Owaisi's remarks, AAP leader Bharadwaj said, “We (AAP) don't need to answer (Asaduddin) Owaisi. We will pray to Lord Hanuman to bless him.”

On Monday, Owaisi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Chhota Recharge of RSS has decided that Sunderkand Path will be organised in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. This decision was taken because of the inauguration on January 22. Let me remind you that these people had maintained silence on the issue of Bilkis Bano and had said that they only want to talk on issues like education and health. Is Sunderkand lesson education or health? The real thing is that they are afraid of justice. Giving full support to the agenda of the Sangh. Let us not even talk about Babri, you keep playing the flute of justice, love, so-and-so and at the same time keep strengthening Hindutva. Wow!”

Responding to it, Bharadwaj said, “I don't think I should respond to him. I would pray to Lord Hanuman to bless him as well. No political party should object to a good program like Sunderkand Paath recitation. If they are objecting, it is not right.”