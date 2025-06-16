Air India crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's mortal remains handed over to his family

The mortal remains of Gujarat's former chief minister Vijay Rupani, who was one of the victims of the deadly air crash in Ahmedabad, were handed over to his family members on Monday. His remains were then brought to Rajkot, his hometown, for the last rites. Rupani's last rites will be conducted at the Ramnathpara crematorium.(PTI)

An Air India plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on June 12, leading to the deaths of 241 of the 242 people onboard. One of the passengers, seated near the emergency exit seat, survived the crash.

As on Monday, June 16, DNA samples of 99 victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash matched with kin, with 64 bodies handed over to families, official said.

The flight, AI-171, which was flying to London Gatwick airport, crashed into the hostel of the B J Medical College, reportedly leading to 29 casualties on the ground as well. Among these, five were MBBS students.

The remains were handed over to Rupani's family by the civil hospital authorities in Ahmedabad, according to PTI news agency. Rupani's last rites will be conducted at the Ramnathpara crematorium. A funeral procession will be held for Rupani at 5 pm, with the Rajkot police stepping up security measured and traffic restrictions, with VIP movement expected in the city.

“…we have closed the main route decided for the procession.,” Parthraj Singh Gohil, DCP Crime, told ANI news agency. The police also urged the people to use parking areas designated for the procession. Gohil said that parking arrangements had been made at different places, while appealing that the people park in those spaces only.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and senior cabinet ministers from the Gujarat government, paid their last respects to Rupani at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital earlier today.

‘Extremely difficult’ to cope, say family members

Rupani's family members said that it was “extremely difficult” to cope with his passing away. Rupani's son, Rushabh, said that this is "a sad time not just for us, but for 270 families too".

He further thanked personnel from the Civil Defence and Fire Services, RSS workers, the police and the Aarogya staff for their rescue efforts, calling them “praiseworthy”. He also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat CM Patel, and the other leaders who were supporting “not just our family, but also all other families”.

Rupani's son-in-law Nimit Mishra said the incident was “tragic” not just for his family but for everyone who had lost a loved one. He said that the family was finding it “extremely difficult” to come to terms with the loss.