Air India fares set to rise amid fuel crisis, international tickets to see sharper impact

Airfares on Air India flights are set to become more expensive, with the airline announcing revised fuel surcharges across domestic and international routes amid a sharp spike in global jet fuel prices due to the ongoing US-Iran war. Air India made the announcement amid rising fuel costs due to US-Iran war (Reuters)

The Tata Group-owned carrier said the new surcharge structure will come into effect from April 8 for domestic routes and April 10 for key international sectors. The move follows a steep rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which has significantly increased operating costs for airlines worldwide.

Distance-based surcharge for domestic flyers For domestic travel, Air India has shifted from a flat fuel surcharge to a distance-based model. Passengers flying short-haul routes (0–500 km) will now pay an additional ₹299 per sector, while those on longer routes exceeding 2,000 km will be charged up to ₹899.

The revision aligns with the government’s decision to cap the increase in domestic ATF prices at 25%, offering partial relief to airlines and passengers. However, even this moderated hike is expected to push up ticket prices across most sectors.