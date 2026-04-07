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    Air India fares set to rise amid fuel crisis, international tickets to see sharper impact

    Air India passengers flying short-haul routes (0–500 km) will now pay an additional 299, while those on longer routes of 2,000+ km will be charged up to 899.

    Updated on: Apr 07, 2026 1:49 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Airfares on Air India flights are set to become more expensive, with the airline announcing revised fuel surcharges across domestic and international routes amid a sharp spike in global jet fuel prices due to the ongoing US-Iran war.

    Air India made the announcement amid rising fuel costs due to US-Iran war (Reuters)
    Air India made the announcement amid rising fuel costs due to US-Iran war (Reuters)

    The Tata Group-owned carrier said the new surcharge structure will come into effect from April 8 for domestic routes and April 10 for key international sectors. The move follows a steep rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which has significantly increased operating costs for airlines worldwide.

    Distance-based surcharge for domestic flyers

    For domestic travel, Air India has shifted from a flat fuel surcharge to a distance-based model. Passengers flying short-haul routes (0–500 km) will now pay an additional 299 per sector, while those on longer routes exceeding 2,000 km will be charged up to 899.

    The revision aligns with the government’s decision to cap the increase in domestic ATF prices at 25%, offering partial relief to airlines and passengers. However, even this moderated hike is expected to push up ticket prices across most sectors.

    Distance Band (km)Revised
    Fuel Surcharge    		Effective From
    0–500INR 299

    0901 Hrs IST of 08 April 2026
    501–1000INR 399
    1001–1500INR 549
    1501–2000INR 749
    2000+INR 899

    International fares to see sharper rise

    The impact is expected to be far more pronounced on international routes, where no such price moderation exists. Air India has introduced significantly higher surcharges depending on region - ranging from $24 for nearby SAARC destinations to as high as $280 for long-haul routes such as North America and Australia.

    RegionRevised
    Fuel Surcharge    		Effective From
    SAARC
    (excluding Bangladesh)    		USD 24


    0901 Hrs IST of
    08 April 2026

    West Asia/Middle EastUSD 50​
    China and Southeast Asia
    (excluding Singapore)    		USD 100
    SingaporeUSD 60
    AfricaUSD 130​
    Europe
    (including the United Kingdom)    		USD 205
    0001 Hrs IST of
    10 April 2026
    North AmericaUSD 280
    AustraliaUSD 280

    The airline said it continues to absorb a portion of the increased fuel costs, indicating that fares could have risen even further without this buffer.

    Fuel prices nearly double globally

    According to data from International Air Transport Association (IATA), global jet fuel prices surged to $195.19 per barrel by late March, nearly doubling from around $99 just weeks earlier. Refining margins, or “crack spreads”, have also tripled in a short span, worsening the cost burden on carriers.

    Industry-wide ripple effect

    Air India’s move comes days after IndiGo revised its own fuel surcharge structure, increasing charges on both domestic and international routes. Airlines have been forced to pass on at least part of the cost increase to passengers, as fuel typically accounts for about 40% of operating expenses.

    The surge in fuel prices has been linked to geopolitical tensions, including disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit chokepoint. The resulting uncertainty has driven up crude oil prices and, in turn, ATF costs.

    • HT News Desk
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      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

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