Air India flight to Frankfurt returns to Delhi after sudden drop in cabin pressure, passengers safe

Air India’s Delhi-Frankfurt flight was forced to return soon after taking off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport on Wednesday afternoon due to low pressure in cabin, two officials familiar with the matter said.

According to an officer, the cabin pressurisation system developed a snag and the overhead oxygen mask dropped when the aircraft was cruising at 20,000 feet.

“The pilot decided to return as the oxygen masks dropped and the plane landed safely at Delhi airport. The passengers were asked to deboard and were taken to the terminal,” said a senior Air India official.

The maintenance team of the national carrier is inspecting the aircraft to ascertain the cause of the snag.

“Air India flight AI121 operating from Delhi to Frankfurt today faced an issue of decompression and keeping the safety of the 220 passengers in mind, the flight had returned to Delhi. No passenger has suffered any injury. The flight will now operate with a change of aircraft at 0600hrs on 7th March from Delhi. All pax are safe and are being extended all assistance at Delhi. Air India is committed to maintaining highest standards of passenger comfort and safety,” Air India said in a statement.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 21:10 IST