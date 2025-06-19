'Crashed Boeing plane was well maintained, last major check done in...': Air India CEO

Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India Ltd. flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson said on Thursday that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad was “well-maintained.”

Wilson said that the last major check of the aircraft was in June 2023 and the next one was scheduled for December 2025.

“The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025,” Campbell said, according to PTI.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 persons on board crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad moments after it took off from the city airport in the afternoon of June 12.

The air crash, the worst in India's aviation history, and the subsequent fire from it killed 270 persons, including passengers, crew members and people on the ground.