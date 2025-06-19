Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

'Crashed Boeing plane was well maintained, last major check done in...': Air India CEO

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2025 06:29 PM IST

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board crashed into a medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad on June 12.

 

Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India Ltd. flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Bloomberg)
Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India Ltd. flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson said on Thursday that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad was “well-maintained.”

Wilson said that the last major check of the aircraft was in June 2023 and the next one was scheduled for December 2025.

“The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025,” Campbell said, according to PTI.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 persons on board crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad moments after it took off from the city airport in the afternoon of June 12. 

The air crash, the worst in India's aviation history, and the subsequent fire from it killed 270 persons, including passengers, crew members and people on the ground. 

 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'Crashed Boeing plane was well maintained, last major check done in...': Air India CEO
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On