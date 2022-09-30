Home / India News / Air India to introduce 20 weekly flights to Birmingham, London, San Francisco

Air India to introduce 20 weekly flights to Birmingham, London, San Francisco

Published on Sep 30, 2022 03:07 PM IST

Air India will be able to offer over 5,000 additional seats every week to customers and choice in terms of connectivity

Air India’s weekly flights to the UK will now go up to 48. (PTI)
ByNeha LM Tripathi

Air India plans to introduce 20 additional weekly flights to Birmingham, London, and San Francisco from October to December as part of the airline’s efforts to reclaim its position in international aviation.

“With five additional flights a week to Birmingham, nine additional flights to London, and six additional flights a week to San Francisco, Air India will be able to offer over 5,000 additional seats every week to customers and ensure ample choice in terms of connectivity, convenience, and cabin space,” Air India said in a statement. Air India’s weekly flights to the UK will now go up to 48.

“Birmingham will receive an extra five flights per week, three from Delhi and two additional from Amritsar. London will receive nine additional weekly flights, of which, five are from Mumbai, three from Delhi, and one from Ahmedabad. Altogether, seven Indian cities will now have non-stop Air India flights to the UK’s capital,” the statement said.

The airline said the flights from India to the US will increase from 34 to 40 per week. It will connect Mumbai with San Francisco with thrice-weekly service and reinstate a three times weekly Bengaluru operation. “This takes Air India’s San Francisco offering from 10 to 16 weekly, with non-stop service from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.”

Air India’s chief executive officer and managing director Campbell Wilson said the airline is reinventing itself under the Vihaan.AI transformation programme and adding frequency and improving connectivity from major Indian cities to more international destinations is a significant focus.

“This sizeable frequency increase to the US and the UK, as well as the addition of new city pairs and improved aircraft cabin interiors, comes just 10 months after Air India’s acquisition by the Tata Group. It is a clear signal of our intent, and an early step towards a much bigger aspiration.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

