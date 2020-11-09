e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Air quality deteriorating, UP to comply with NGT orders on firecrackers

Air quality deteriorating, UP to comply with NGT orders on firecrackers

While Meerut has imposed a ban on firecrackers, Lucknow has banned certain categories of firecrackers

india Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is going to comply with the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding firecrackers on Diwali, state’s additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi said on Monday.

“The NGT order is a detailed one.The air quality is deteriorating and steps have to be taken to address the issue,” he said. He also said”green crackers” would be sold and promoted.

While Meerut has imposed a ban on firecrackers, Lucknow has banned certain categories of firecrackers.

Agra additional magistrate Ajay Tiwari confirmed that bursting of firecrackers will not be allowed.“Instructions have already been issued to all police stations to initiate strong action against storage of firecrackers or their bursting,” he said.

“We are awaiting government orders but till then, no fresh license for sale of firecrackers is being issued. All renewals too are on hold and so is the practice of issuing temporary license,” said Agra district magistrate Prabhu Nath Singh.

Among the firecrackers banned in Lucknow are the most preferred ‘ladis’ or ‘chatai’ (cracker series) and similar high decibel crackers. “Sale of only those crackers that are in compliance with the Supreme Court order would be allowed,” said Naveen Arora, joint commissioner of police (JCP), Law and Order (LO), Police Commissionarate Lucknow.

Also, the Lucknow district administration has defined a time slot for Diwali and other festivals, including Gurupurab and Christmas, when firecrackers can be burst. “On festivals like Diwali and Gurupurab, fireworks would be allowed only between 8pm and 10pm. On Christmas and New Year’s Eve, fireworks may start from 11.55pm and go on till 12.30am, the guidelines said.

In addition, the district administration has defined ‘No Cracker Zones’ in the city, including hospital, nursing homes, educational institutes, court and zoological gardens.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
How and when will Trump leave office?
How and when will Trump leave office?
Bihar vote-counting to begin at 8am, early trends likely by 10am
Bihar vote-counting to begin at 8am, early trends likely by 10am
Sidelined and miffed, Vijayashanti likely to quit Congress and head home to BJP
Sidelined and miffed, Vijayashanti likely to quit Congress and head home to BJP
Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni sent to 14 days judicial custody in murder case
Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni sent to 14 days judicial custody in murder case
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In