Air quality dips to 'severe' in Delhi post Diwali

Air quality dips to ‘severe’ in Delhi post Diwali

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 pollutant stood at 481 in Anand Vihar, 444 in IGI Airport area, 457 in ITO, and 414 in Lodhi Road area, all four in the ‘severe’ category, at 11 pm on Saturday, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 05:40 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi
A thick blanket of smog was seen at several places across the national capital as the Diwali celebrations came to an end late Saturday night.
A thick blanket of smog was seen at several places across the national capital as the Diwali celebrations came to an end late Saturday night.(AP)
         

The air quality dipped to “severe” at several places across the national capital on Saturday night owing to a combination of stubble burning and firecrackers burst during the Diwali celebrations in violation of a ban on the same.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 pollutant stood at 481 in Anand Vihar, 444 in IGI Airport area, 457 in ITO, and 414 in Lodhi Road area, all four in the ‘severe’ category, at 11 pm on Saturday, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

A thick blanket of smog was seen at several places across the national capital as the Diwali celebrations came to an end late Saturday night. Meanwhile, the air quality was at 460 at Anand Vihar, 382 at IGI Airport area, 415 at ITO, and 322 at Lodhi Road for PM 10 pollutant.

This comes as many burst firecrackers in violation of the complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital by the Delhi government and the National Green Tribunal.

The sale and bursting of firecrackers were also completely or partially banned in several other States or Union Territories including West Bengal and Telangana to prevent worsening air quality and risking aggravating the Covid-19 pandemic.

