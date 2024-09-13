Air travel in India became inclusive in 10 yrs: PM Modi at civil aviation meet

New Delhi: India has gone from being an “aviation exclusive” to an “aviation inclusive” country in the last ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, calling it a transformation in the airline industry that is focussed on connecting people, culture and prosperity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation, as Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu looks on, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Modi was speaking at the 2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation which had delegates from 29 countries and eight international organisations, including the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), among attendees.

“There was a time when air travel was exclusive only to a few... the weaker of middle class people could opt for air travel only in the case of an emergency… but today, the situation in the country has changed, today we have flights in our tier 2 and 3 cities as well,” Modi said.

The high-level conference had ministers, heads of civil aviation authorities and key stakeholders coming together to address the current challenges in the APAC region.

The two-day conference ended with Modi announcing unanimous passing of the Delhi Declaration, a comprehensive framework aimed at enhancing regional cooperation, addressing emerging challenges, and fostering sustainable growth within the civil aviation sector.

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said: “Delhi declaration is a resounding roadmap that was shaped by years of discussions across various platforms… the declaration aims to enhance safety and security by advancing the ICAO global aviation safety plan, global air navigation plan and global aviation Security Plan…The provisions contained within this document will serve as a guiding beacon, taking a leap from the Beijing Declaration of pre-Covid times, steering us towards a future defined by inclusive growth and enhanced regional collaboration.”

“The conference discussions guide us to focus on strategies to ensure the aviation sector is equipped with a skilled workforce and make careers in the aviation industry lucrative for the younger generations,” he added.

Praising the regional connectivity scheme- Udey Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN), Modi appealed to delegates of other countries to study the success of the scheme that made India ‘aviation inclusive’ and has made air travel affordable to the lower middle class.