Airlines yet to comply with night flying rule change, defer it until June 2025

Domestic airlines have deferred until June 2025 to implement aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) proposal reduce night flying hours for pilots among a few other changes in the existing civil aviation rules (CAR). The revised rules introduce changes such as new definitions of night duty, increased rest periods, among others. (File photo)

DGCA had in June asked airlines to implement the proposals.

In a letter to the DGCA dated December 4, Air India said that they will be able to inculcate changes as required by the aviation regulator in a phased manner.

“To ensure a smooth transition, we propose a phased implementation of the revised FDTL provisions, post the ongoing fog period and aligning with the operational readiness required for amendments to the rostering system,” the letter stated, adding that they will be able to implement some changes only by June 2025. One of the changes includes weekly rest being increased from 36 hours to 48 hours.

Also Read:Airline operations to be impacted by supply chain issues through 2025: IATA

Similarly, in a letter to the regulator, refused to agree to DGCA’s proposal for changing the definition of night duty, which would reduce the number of flying hours for pilots. Rules do not permit airlines to roster pilots for two consecutive nights on night duty.

There was no immediate comment available from the airlines.

The revised rules introduce changes such as new definitions of night duty, increased rest periods, and additional constraints, which airlines claim to raise “practical concerns”.

The airlines, however, stated that they could bring changes in the definition of a night duty after the DGCA brought Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) to use.

“These measures are best realized within an FRMS framework that ensures ongoing monitoring and scientific validation. Prescriptive regulations may not fully capture the dynamic nature of fatigue risks and lack validation through data specific to our operations, creating challenges in managing fatigue and maintaining efficiency,” Air India’s letter read.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) defines an FRMS as a data-driven means of continuously monitoring and managing fatigue-related safety risks, based on scientific principles and knowledge as well as operational experience that aims to ensure relevant personnel are performing at adequate levels of alertness.

IndiGo’s letter dated December 4 stated, “From October 2026, IndiGo would be able to restrict landings to 2 during the night period of 000-0500 provided the flight duty is fully encompassing this entire period.”

Similarly, SpiceJet wrote, “it would be ideal if the applicability date be promulgated as March 26.”

It also stated that, with the incorporation of the proposed rule, the crew strength would require an increase of 20-25%.