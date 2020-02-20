e-paper
'Unprecedented crisis': Airtel's Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues

‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues



india Updated: Feb 20, 2020 19:02 IST

Mittal said Airtel is committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. (Bloomberg File Photo )
         

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal on Thursday met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought cut in taxes and levies for the sector, amid the “unprecedented” AGR crisis.

Mittal said Airtel is committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, and asserted that the company will make balance payment “expeditiously”.

“AGR is an unprecedented crisis for industry, which is being dealt with by government,” he said.

Mittal further said the industry is heavily taxed and suggested cut in taxes and levies for sector.

He said Airtel has time till March 17 to make balance payments, adding that the company will pay its dues “much before that”.

