Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP to be party slogan for 2019 polls, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday coined the slogan of a victorious India and resolute Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for motivate party leaders and workers for the coming assembly polls and the 2019 general elections.

Addressing the BJP national executive meet, Modi said the slogan “Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP” will also pay tribute to the memory of part founder and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, according to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“The new slogan, ‘Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP’, means a victorious India which cannot be dominated by anyone and a party committed to its core principles and values,” Prasad said while briefing the media about Modi’s speech in the closed-door meeting.

On his vision for the country, Modi said he wanted India to be affluent but on a base of simplicity, Prasad added.

BJP president Amit Shah, on the first day of the national executive meeting on Saturday, had said the BJP will fight the 2019 elections on the strength of its performance in the past five years, making light of the “grand alliance”.

The national executive meeting affords an opportunity for the BJP to take stock of the political situation and discuss strategy for the elections in the face of Opposition attempts to cobble together a broad-based coalition to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance. Even arch rivals such as the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh have been in talks to contest the next parliamentary election together to stop the BJP’s juggernaut.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 19:53 IST