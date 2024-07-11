Akasa Air adds UAE to its international destination, third for airline

New Delhi: India’s youngest airline Akasa Air commenced its operations with daily direct flights to the UAE, making it the airline’s third international destination. (Representative Photo)

The inaugural flight departed Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday and is scheduled to arrive at the Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi.

Neelu Khatri, co-founder and senior vice president (International), Akasa Air, said, “We are pleased to commence operations from Abu Dhabi. The launch of daily direct flights connecting two prominent cities – Mumbai and Abu Dhabi – will provide affordable and convenient options for air travel on the route and strengthen the air travel links between India and the UAE.”

Praveen Iyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer, Akasa Air, said, “..Home to a strong Indian diaspora and known for its unique tourist experiences, the city (Abu Dhabi) has become a popular destination amongst tourists. Moreover, its burgeoning trade prospects have consistently attracted business travellers from across the globe.”

He added that this strategic expansion will enable it to cater to the ever-growing demand for air travel between India and the UAE with reliable operations and affordable fares.

Akasa Air forayed into international skies in March 2024. The airline currently operates flights to Doha, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi and has opened for the sale of tickets to Jeddah.

Additionally, Akasa Air has also been granted traffic rights for Kuwait and Medina (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).

Akasa Air currently connects 22 domestic and four international cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Abu Dhabi (UAE).