‘Our journey begins…’: Akasa Air commences operations

The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air commenced operations on Sunday, with civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagging off the airline's inaugural flight, which took off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:05am.

The company, which is operating under the airline code QP (QP 1101 for Mumbai-Ahmedabad), received its Air Operator Certificate (AOR) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7, and, subsequently, opened ticket sales for a total of 28 weekly flights on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes.

Services between Bengaluru and Kochi will open on August 13, with two flights leaving Karnataka's capital at 7:15am and 11am. Flights from Kochi will reach Bengaluru at 10:25am and 2:15pm.

From August 19, services will begin between Bengaluru and Mumbai, and, from September 15, between Chennai and Mumbai.

