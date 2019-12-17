e-paper
Akhil Gogoi, arrested amid protests over citizenship law, sent to 10-day NIA custody

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 22:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Guwahati
Akhil Gogoi
Akhil Gogoi(PTI file photo)
         

Peasants’ leader Akhil Gogoi, arrested under the stringent UAPA amid protests over the citizenship law, was sent to 10-day NIA custody on Tuesday by a special court here.

Gogoi was arrested on December 12 in Jorhat under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA amid widespread violent protests in the state and was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader was brought to the city from Jorhat amid tight security and was produced at the court, which remanded him to 10-day NIA custody.

The court also directed the NIA to ensure regular medical checkup of Gogoi, and allow his family members and lawyers to meet.

As the firebrand leader was being taken to the court, he shouted at waiting journalists that he has been subjected to “prochondo atyachar (extreme torture)”.

“The agitation must not stop. I appeal to people to continue the protests till the law is repealed,” he continued as security personnel rushed him to the courtroom.

