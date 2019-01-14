Akhilesh would have accepted even if Maya had offered 10 seats: Yogi Adityanath on SP-BSP alliance

Attacking the SP-BSP alliance, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said even if BSP chief Mayawati had given 10 seats to the Samajwadi Party, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav would have eagerly accepted even that offer .

He was speaking at an event organised in the state capital.

“Mayawati has been generous to Akhilesh Yadav. Had Mayawati offered 10 seats to the Samajwadi Party, then also the SP chief would have accepted readily,” said chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Continuing his attack, Adityanath said: “The Samajwadi Party is not in a position to challenge the BJP on more than 10 seats (Lok Sabha). In a bid to save the Kannauj seat, Akhilesh (Yadav) has entered into an alliance with the BSP.”

“This alliance (SP-BSP) will have no impact on the election (Lok Sabha). Now, it will be easy for us to tackle both of them together,” he added.

Adityanath also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party by raising the issue of the prime ministerial candidate.

“In the last Lok Sabha election, Akhilesh Yadav had projected Mulayam Singh Yadav as the PM candidate. These parties (SP, BSP) must say who will be their PM candidate in this election,” asked Adityanath. Mulayam Singh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party patron.

People will not accept a leaderless alliance, Adityanath said.

The chief minister also attacked the Congress and accused it of putting up roadblocks in resolution of the Ram temple issue in Ayodhya.

“For five years from 2010, the Congress never tried to get the Ayodhya issue listed in Supreme Court for hearing. At every stage of the case, the Congress has tried to put obstacles. Who told Kapil Sibal to argue in the Supreme Court for deferring the hearing of the Ayodhya case till after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls?” he said.

The chief minister accused the Congress of using the Ram temple issue to fool a particular community and get their votes.

The chief minister, however, was hopeful of a decision in the Ayodhya title dispute before the Lok Sabha polls.

Replying to a query on Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president and cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar’s anti-government statements, Adityanath said: “Rajbhar is not a BJP MLA. He remains within his limits while issuing statements.”

