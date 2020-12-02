Akshay Kumar calls on Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai for UP film city

india

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 09:16 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, will be meeting a host of industrialists, bankers and film personalities regarding the film city in Noida, a state government spokesperson said.

Actor Akshay Kumar was the first to call upon the chief minister last night. The CM discussed the potential for film production in UP and how the state government was providing facilities to film producers.

CM Adityanath also praised Akshay for his films, making a special mention of ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ that carried a social message, said a statement from the chief minister’s office.

The CM will also witness the listing of Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) bonds on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

“Meetings with film personalities are important in regard to the setting up of a hi-tech film city in Noida. He (Yogi) is going to meet 41 celebrities of the film world. The CM already met several film personalities regarding the infotainment city to be built on 1,000 acres of land in Sector 21 of Yamuna Authority of Noida,” the state government spokesperson said.

The UP government, said the spokesperson, has already selected Ernst & Young as an advisory agency for preparing the detail project report (DPR) of the Infotainment City.

During the meeting with the CM, Bollywood celebrities will discuss the film city. Many investment proposals are also expected for the film city.

A government statement said Yogi might meet UP Film Development Council chairman Raju Srivastava, Gorakhpur MP and artist Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Yadav ‘Nirhua’, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal and Satish Kaushik.

Also, film personalities like Boney Kapoor, Manmohan Shetty, Anand Pandit, Subhash Ghai, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rahul Mitra and Ajay Rai, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, among others, will meet the CM.