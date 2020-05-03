All 38 Bihar districts put in red or orange zones to curb spread

patna

Updated: May 04, 2020 01:13 IST

Bihar on Sunday classified all 38 districts either under the heavily restricted Red Zone or the comparatively relaxed yet strictly monitored Orange Zone till the scheduled end of the lockdown on May 17.

This means that there is not a single district in the Green Zone, considered free of Covid-19.

The government contended that there was need for strict implementation of the ongoing restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 in view of the rising cases in new areas and return of migrants and students from other states.

On Friday, while extending the lockdown that began on March 25 till May 17, the Union home ministry had said that states could classify areas under the three levels, but could not lower the level of an area fixed by the central government. It also allowed states to determine on lockdown norms. At the time, according to the central government classification, Bihar had five districts in the Red Zone, including capital Patna, 20 in Orange and 13 in Green Zone. With the latest order, the state government has recognised 33 districts in the Orange Zone.

By Sunday, the state had recorded a total of 516Covid-19 positive case and four deaths.

Issuing the order, additional chief secretary (home) Amir Subhani said the Red Zone districts were classified as per norms laid down by the central government.

Under the Red Zone, only shops that deal in essential commodities are allowed to open. The Bihar home department order said the district magistrates in this zone could take a call on allowing other shops after assessing the requirement and ground situation.

In the Orange Zone, the order stated, activities like purchase of goods and delivery through e- commerce (essential and non-essential), construction activities (all types) and industrial activity would be allowed, apart from sale of essential items. Barber shops, salons and spas too would be permitted.

“All other restrictions and orders would be applicable in orange zones as like red zones,” the order stated.

Earlier in the day, the home secretary told HT that new guidelines on lockdown was being prepared as per the central government orders. In the day, Bihar top officials also interacted with cabinet secretary to discuss on various aspects of lockdown and strategy to be adopted after May 17 when the extended lockdown ends.