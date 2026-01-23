All flights at Srinagar airport, key roads blocked after heavy Kashmir snowfall

All flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport on Friday as heavy snowfall lashed the Kashmir valley, rendering the runway unsafe for aircraft operation, officials said. Kashmir received its first major snowfall of the season on Friday, resulting in the closure of Srinagar airport (HT photo) Kashmir saw the long and worrying dry spell coming to an end on Friday with the major snowfall of the season, bringing cheer to tourists but causing widespread disruption to essential services. While the upper reaches, including the ski resort of Gulmarg, recorded over two feet of snow, the heavy accumulation led to the suspension of air traffic, closure of key highways, and significant power outages across the Valley.

"In view of continuous snowfall, accumulation of snow on operational areas, and the prevailing forecast of adverse weather en route, all flight operations at Srinagar airport stand cancelled for the day in the interest of passenger safety," PTI news agency quoted officials as saying. In a post on X, Srinagar airport said that current weather conditions indicate that normalisation of operations may take longer than expected. “Snow clearance activities are ongoing at Srinagar Airport, and passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updates,” Srinagar airport said.