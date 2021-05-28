Home / India News / All 4 West Bengal leaders get bail in Narada sting operation case
All 4 West Bengal leaders get bail in Narada sting operation case

The Calcutta high court on Friday gave interim bail to all four leaders in West Bengal, arrested in the Narada sting operation case. Ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, party MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who is an ex-TMC leader, are currently under house arrest as per the high court's order.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the four leaders on May 17 in connection with its probe into the Narada sting tape case.

The case pertains to a controversy that erupted ahead of the 2016 assembly elections after Narada News portal uploaded a series of videos purportedly showing a number of high-profile TMC leaders receiving money in exchange for favours to a fictitious company.


