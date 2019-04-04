Allahabad HC tells staff to respect judges

The Allahabad High Court administration has asked its employees to pay highest respect to judges while on the court premises by restricting their movement whenever they see judges moving through the corridor to sit in court or when they retire to their chambers.

Taking a serious view of the practice of officers not stopping while judges pass through the galleries of the high court, the administration said now they would be in “serious trouble”.

In a notice issued by the Registrar General, it has been made clear that any deviation in this regard shall be taken up seriously.

According to the tradition of the Allahabad High Court, everyone used to stop, as a mark of respect to judges, whenever the latter passed through the galleries of the high court for sitting in court or retiring to their chambers. However, of late it has been noticed by the high court administration that this “graceful” tradition is being ignored, read the order.

According to the administration, this is a clear case of disrespect to judges.

“Officers of the high court must give due respect to judges and there is nothing wrong in passing such direction,” advocate Sujan Singh Chauhan said.

Another advocate, Raghvendra Sharan Tiwari said, “We lawyers do stop when a judge passes through the corridor and the other employees should also do the same.” According to tradition, lawyers and officials not just stop when a judge is seen moving but also bow before them when they pass through the premises of the high court.

