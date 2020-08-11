‘Alvida, Rahat Indori sahab’: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal condole renowned Urdu poet’s death

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:59 IST

Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori (70) died in a hospital in Indore on Tuesday afternoon, where he was being treated for Covid-19 since Monday, said the hospital administration. He was hospitalised in a private hospital in Indore on feeling uneasiness more than four days back, hospital officials confirmed.

The Urdu poet, who belonged to Indore, garnered recognition for giving a different dimension to delivery of Urdu poetry with his unique style and won acclaim for this in India and abroad both.

He was shifted to private medical college Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), Indore’s teaching hospital on Sunday where he tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, as per hospital administration.

Leaders from political sphere mourned the demise of Indori and paid condolences with messages on Twitter.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid condolences by sharing Indori’s work and bid adieu to him by tweeting, “Alvida, Rahat Indori sahab”.

"अब ना मैं हूँ ना बाक़ी हैं ज़माने मेरे,

फिर भी मशहूर हैं शहरों में फ़साने मेरे..."



अलविदा, राहत इंदौरी साहब। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2020

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mourned the demise of Legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori on Tuesday, saying he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of people.

Rajnath, in a Hindi translated tweet, said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of popular Urdu poet Rahat Indoriji. He was an ardent personality of Urdu.”

“With his memorable poetry, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of people. Today the literary world has suffered a great loss. My condolences to his loved ones in this hour of grief,” he added.

मक़बूल शायर राहत इंदौरीजी के गुज़र जाने की खबर से मुझे काफ़ी दुख हुआ है। उर्दू अदब की वे क़द्दावर शख़्सियत थे।अपनी यादगार शायरी से उन्होंने एक अमिट छाप लोगों के दिलों पर छोड़ी है।आज साहित्य जगत को बड़ा नुक़सान हुआ है। दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके चाहने वालों के साथ हैं। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 11, 2020

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to express grief and said the country lost a great personality.

मशहूर शायर राहत इंदौरी साहब के निधन की खबर जानकर बेहद दुख हुआ। आज देश ने एक महान शख़्सियत को खो दिया। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें और परिवार को इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2020

Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav also shared a picture with Indori on Twitter to condole his death.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Indori’s demise is a loss of country’s fearless voice.

अलविदा राहत इंदौरी साहब! ...



देश की एक बेबाक़ आवाज़ चली गई.



'सभी का ख़ून है शामिल यहां की मिट्टी में,

किसी के बाप का हिंदुस्तान थोड़ी है...'



उनका जाना हम सबके लिए बेहद दुखद है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 11, 2020

Earlier in the day, Indori had taken to Twitter to share the development about his infection with the disease and appealed to people to pray to the God for him so that he is able to defeat the virus.

Pulmonologist of SIAMS Dr Ravi Doshi said, “Rahat Indori was suffering from multiple diseases including diabetes and kidney ailment and his lungs were highly infected with Covid-19. He was tested for Covid-19 two days back on a precautionary side and his report came back positive on Monday. He had cardiac problem about 1.30 pm on Tuesday and he was shifted on a ventilator support but he passed away at 4.30 pm.”