‘Am not a terrorist’: Pragya Thakur apologises on Godse row, targets Rahul

Pragya Thakur had stepped on a political landmine when she interjected during a debate in the Lok Sabha when DMK lawmaker A Raja was speaking on the SPG Amendment Bill.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 13:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha: I apologise If I have hurt any sentiments.
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha: I apologise If I have hurt any sentiments.(ANI )
         

Controversial BJP lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur, whose one-line comment on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, had triggered a huge uproar in Parliament and beyond apologised on Friday. The Bhopal MP, who has been criticised for referring to Godse as a patriot, insisted that her statement had been distorted.

“I respect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to the nation,” she told the Lok Sabha where the Congress-led opposition has been demanding action against her.

“If I have hurt anyone with my comments, I regret and tender my apology,” she said, without taking Godse’s name.

Pragya Thakur had stepped on a political landmine when she interjected during a debate in the Lok Sabha when DMK lawmaker A Raja was speaking on the SPG Amendment Bill. Raja had referred to Udham Singh, who assassinated General O’Dyer, the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, before moving on to cite a statement by Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

It is around this point that Pragya Thakur interjected.

Pragya Thakur claimed that her reference to deshbhakt, or patriot, was aimed at Udham Singh.

The BJP initially cited her clarification but later decided to crack the whip. Yesterday, BJP working president JP Nadda condemned her remark, announced the party’s decision to drop her from the consultative committee of MPs for the defence ministry and barred her from attending parliamentary party meetings for the rest of this session.

Pragya Thakur’s apology and clarification in the Lok Sabha is seen as her attempt to cap the controversy.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the house wouldn’t allow anyone to glorify the assasination of Mahatma Gandhi. “Yesterday the Defence Minister gave the clarification on behalf of the government. The MP (Pragya Singh Thakur) has apologised too,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

Om Birla also asked political parties to take a step back.

“We shouldn’t politicise this issue (BJP MP Pragya Thakur referring to Nathuram Godse as ‘deshbhakt’ in the Lok Sabha). If we do, it’ll be before the world. So I said that the remarks won’t be recorded,” he said.

