Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE: Inaugurating schemes in Ambedkar’s name won’t lead to devt of Dalits, Mayawati tells PM Modi

The 127th birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar is being observed on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the nation on the occasion, tweeting, “Pujya Babasaheb gave hope to lakhs of people belonging to the poorest and marginalised sections of society. We remain indebted to him for his efforts towards the making of our Constitution.”

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the nation and tweeted: “Homage to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. An icon of our nation, Dr Ambedkar was a multifaceted personality who waged a life-long struggle for a modern India free of caste and other prejudices, ensuring equal rights to women and for the disadvantaged.”

Here are the live updates:

1.04pm: Five men, including members of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, were detained when they tried to protest garlanding of Ambedkar’s statue at Sarangpur in Ahmedabad by BJP MP Kirit Solanki. Alleging that BJP is anti-dalit, convener of RDAM and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani had given call to prevent BJP members from paying tribute to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

12.15pm: BJP president Amit Shah paid tribute to Ambedkar at the party office on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in Delhi.

12pm: BSP’s Mayawati says, “I want to tell Modi ji and his government that commemorating places related to Babasaheb’s life and inaugurating schemes in his name, will in no way lead to development of Dalits.”

11.55am: A group of Sikhs held a protest against atrocities against minorities and Dalits in India during B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations at the UN.

11.50am: Ambedkar’s “tireless efforts” towards ensuring excluded groups were politically and socially empowered made him a “pioneer” in the world and his vision of equality and social justice echo the ambitions of the UN’s 2030 development agenda, UN Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner said in his keynote address at a special event organised at the UN headquarters by India’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

11.45am: Ruckus at an Ambedkar Jayanti event in Gujarat as MLA Jignesh Mevani’s supporters try to obstruct BJP MPs and members from garlanding Ambedkar’s statue.

11.40am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur. He is scheduled to launch a new health scheme called Ayushman Bharat Yojana at a district health center in Jangala village of Maoist affected Bijapur district.

11.35am: Tension prevailed in Punjab’s Phagwara after a communal clash broke out between a Dalit and a Hindu outfit over renaming of a chowk in a bid to pay tribute to Ambedkar on Friday late night. Read more

11.30am: Meerut, which witnessed widespread protests by Dalits during the nationwide protests on April 2, is on high alert. The security measures taken include blocking of internet services from 9 pm on Friday to 8 pm on Saturday, an official at the district magistrate’s office said. Read more