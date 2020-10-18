American woman arrested for alleged obscene photoshoot in Rishikesh’s Lakshmanjhula

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:15 IST

A 30-year-old American woman was arrested for allegedly participating in an obscene photoshoot on Rishikesh’s famous landmark and tourist attraction Lakshmanjhula, Uttarakhand police said Sunday.

The arrest was made on Saturday in the ongoing investigation of a case against a 27-year-old French woman who was arrested for an alleged obscene photoshoot at the same place in August. She had later uploaded the photos on social media platforms, police said.

RK Saklani, station house officer, Muni Ki Reti police station of Rishikesh which is probing the case said, “The American woman was wanted in the aforementioned case as she was accused of assisting the French woman in the photoshoot. She was also involved in the photoshoot along with her.”

“She was, however, booked on charges of only obscene act in public as she didn’t upload them on the social media which could have also attracted the charges under IT Act,” said Saklani.

The police officer said the American woman after being arrested was presented before the magistrate who then released her on a fine of ₹2,000.

“During questioning, she told police that, she was asked by the French woman to assist her in the photoshoot to promote her beads’ garlands business after she had met her during the lockdown in Rishikesh,” said Saklani.

“The probe against the French woman will continue,” said Saklani

The French woman who has also been granted bail is currently staying in Rishikesh.