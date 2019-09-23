Amid cheers from Indian Americans, PM Modi invites Trump to visit India with family

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended an invite to his host and US President Donald Trump to visit India with his family. The invite to the US president was extended in PM Modi’s speech at the NRG stadium in Houston.

“We want you to come to India with your family, and give us the privilege of welcoming you. Our friendship, and the Indian-American shared dream...we will give it a new future,” Modi said.

“Thank you Houston, thank you America, may god bless you all,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the 50,000 strong audience who cheered loudly, chanting “Modi, Modi”.

In what was a spectacle for the followers of two global leaders, both the leaders held hands and walked together to cover a lap of the NRG stadium, waving to the cheering crowd.

Drawing from his own campaign punchline ‘Abki baar, Modi sarkar’, the PM turned it around for his ‘friend’ Trump and cheered for ‘abki baar, Trump sarkar’.

Trump joined the Indian PM at the mega event as a “special gesture” by him to underscore the special bond between the two countries. It is for the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together.

The Indian PM welcomed Trump, and the two leaders embraced each other and walked together towards the stage.

Showering rich praise for the American President, PM Modi introduced Trump as the “name familiar to every person on planet”.

On stage, PM Modi recalled how he was introduced to Trump’s family in 2017. Reciprocating the gesture, the PM pointed spotlighted the crowd in the stadium and told Trump that’s his family.

