Amid lockdown, Andhra Pradesh allows manufacture of liquor in state

india

Updated: May 02, 2020 21:18 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday decided to allow manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and beer in the state with immediate effect, subject to the conditions imposed by the Central government.

An order to this effect was issued by Commissioner of Distilleries and Breweries of Andhra Pradesh government D Vasudeva Reddy.

The liquor and beer manufacturers situated in the rural areas and that are outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities have been allowed to function. The orders would be applicable to all the liquor and beer manufacturers located in green, orange and red zones subject to guidelines. There are 21 big and small breweries and distilleries in the state.

The state government has decided to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the further extension on lockdown and the subsequent relaxations it had given in the green and orange zones.

There are five districts in AP which are in red zone: Krishna, Guntur, Chittoor, Nellore and Kurnool and seven districts in green zone: Anantapur, Kadapa, Prakasam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Srikalulam, while Vizianagaram is the only district which is in the green zone.

At a review meeting on Saturday, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to identify the containment zones and prepare a procedure to be followed besides issuing Standard Operating Procedure at the permitted shops to avoid public gatherings and maintain social distance.

Meanwhile, the industries department is also gearing up to allow more industries to resume their operations outside the red zones. At present, more than 120 industries, including over 30 industrial units in Sri City Special Economic Zone and another 25 industries in Visakhapatnam industrial area, are operating.

“After Monday, more than 50 per cent of the industrial activity is likely to resume,” an industry department official said.

An official notification said all the industrial units have been asked to see that the premises must be disinfected, special transportation facilities be arranged for workers without depending on public transport and vehicles must be run only with 30 to 40 per cent passenger capacity.

All vehicles and machinery must be disinfected, thermal scanning for workers entering or exiting is mandatory and provision of hand wash and sanitisers must be made at all entry and exit points. The workplaces must have a gap of one hour between shifts and staggering of lunch breaks to ensure social distancing.

Large gatherings are to be discouraged and strict ban on consumption of gutka, tobacco etc and spitting is strictly prohibited. There should be a complete ban on non-essential visitors at the work sites.

Meanwhile, the Telangana cabinet will meet on May 5 to discuss the Centre’s decision to extend lockdown till May 17 and relaxations announced in various zones. Any decision of the state government will be known only after the cabinet meeting, a CMO spokesman said.