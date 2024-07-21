Amid UP Kanwar order row, Ujjain civic body asks shopkeepers to display names

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation on Saturday directed shop owners to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments. An illuminated view of the Mahakal Lok corridor in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.(ANI)

Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that a penalty of ₹2,000 will be imposed on violators for the first time and of ₹5,000 if they defy the order for the second time.

The order follows a similar directive by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route across the state, attracting criticism from the Opposition and some of its allies.

Tatwal claimed that the order is rooted in the Madhya Pradesh Shop Establishment Act or Gumasta License and is being implemented to enhance customer safety.

"Ujjain is a religious and holy city. People come here with religious aastha. They have the right to know about the shopkeeper whose services they are availing. If a customer is dissatisfied or cheated, knowing the shopkeeper's details allows them to seek redress," the mayor was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added that formalities regarding the directives have already been completed.

“All formalities have been already completed. The implementation was delayed as the nameplates were initially required to be of the same size and colour. Now, we have relaxed these terms. Displaying the names and mobile numbers of shopkeepers will suffice,” he said.

Ujjain, the hometown of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, is known for its sacred Mahakal temple. The city attracts devotees from all over the world, particularly during the Savaan month, which starts on Monday, July 22.

Owners’ names on shops in Uttar Pradesh



Earlier this week, the police in Uttar Pradsh's Muzaffarnagar urged all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to "voluntarily display" the names of their owners and employees, adding that the intention of this order is not to create any kind of "religious discrimination" but only to facilitate the devotees. Similar orders were also issued by police in Saharanpur and Shamli. A similar order was also issued by the Uttarakhand Police in Haridwar.

Later, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended the directive to all Kanwar Yatra routes across the state.

Also Read | Name display order: Moves afoot for compliance in west UP

Though the order made no mention of religion, Opposition leaders and activists alleged that the move was aimed at displaying the faiths of food sellers and marginalise Muslim traders.

Besides the Opposition, BJP allies -- Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) – also criticised the move.