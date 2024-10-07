Amid Narsinghanand’s ‘Prophet’ remark row, Yogi Adityanath's big warning

Amid the ongoing controversy around priest Yati Narsinghanand's contentious remarks against Prophet Muhammad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that derogatory remarks against saints and priests of any religion or faith are unacceptable and people responsible for that will be punished. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Stressing the fact that every faith and sect should be respected, Adityanath said, "If any person tampers with faith, makes derogatory remarks against the faith of great men, deities, sect, etc, then he will be brought under the purview of law and punished rigorously, but people of all sects, religions will have to respect each other."

The chief minister made the statement while reviewing the law and order situation with the chief secretary, DGP, and other officials given the upcoming festivals.

Adityanath also stated that "anarchy, vandalism or arson in the name of protest will not be tolerated" and whoever dares to do this will have to pay the price for it".

Yati Narsinghanand's ‘Prophet Muhammad’ remark row

Yati Narsinghanand, a Ghaziabad-based priest known for his controversial remarks, recently sparked another massive row after he made some objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad. An FIR has been filed against him but the priest's close aides said he had been detained in Ghaziabad, a claim the UP police haven't confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, several Muslim organisations and political parties like the BSP, the National Conference, and the Samajwadi Party have called for his immediate arrest over the remark.

Adityanath reviews law and order situation amid festive season

According to news agency PTI, the UP chief minister directed the police administration that every district and every police station must ensure that the upcoming festivals are celebrated with joy and strict action is taken against any anti-social element.

"Identify those who spoil the atmosphere and take strict action against them. Deal strictly with those who work against the law," he said.

The chief minister also instructed his officers to remain vigilant and ensure women's safety across the state. For that, he ordered frequent patrolling by officials and said police response vehicles should be available in crowded areas at all times.