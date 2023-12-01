Amit Shah honours fallen heroes at BSF's 59th Raising Day in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tribute to the Border Security Force personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on the 59th Raising Day of the BSF in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. Union home minister Amit Shah at BSF's 59th Raising Day in Jharkhand on Friday.

The BSF, which is the largest border guarding force in the world with a strength of nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, celebrates its Raising Day every year on December 1.

Mandated to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border, the BSF is the only force of the nation with a distinctly defined wartime as well as peacetime role. It has successfully proved its mettle in accomplishing every task assigned in times of war and peace while ensuring peace and tranquillity on the border.

The BSF troops, deployed in the most challenging terrain and remote locations, have been serving as the guardians of India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Till 1965, India's border with Pakistan was manned by the State Armed Police Battalion. On April 9, 1965, Pakistan attacked Sardar Post, Chhar Bet and Beria Bet in Kutch. This exposed the inadequacy of the State Armed Police to cope with armed aggression, due to which the Government of India felt the need for a specialised, centrally controlled Border Security Force that would be armed and trained to man the international border with Pakistan.

As a result of the recommendations of the Committee of Secretaries, the Border Security Force came into existence on December 1, 1965.

Initially, in 1965, BSF was raised with 25 battalions and, with the passage of time, was expanded as per the requirement of the nation to fight against militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast region.

At present, BSF is holding 192 (including three NDRF) battalions and seven BSF artillery regiments guarding the international border with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In addition, BSF is also performing an anti-infiltration role in Kashmir Valley, counter-insurgency in the North East region, anti-naxal operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh states and security of integrated checkposts along the Pakistan and Bangladesh international borders.