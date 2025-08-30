Amit Shah offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with family | Video

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati with his family, marking the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Shah also held a meeting with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and state BJP leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits the pandal of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' idol of Lord Ganesha, in Mumbai. (BJP via PTI Photo)(BJP)

Visuals from the pandal show Amit Shah along with his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, and their family members, performing rituals and taking blessings from Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, which attracts thousands of devotees every year. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde were also present with him.

Also read: Mumbai police on edge as city juggles festivals, protests and VVIP visits

On Friday night, Shah arrived in Mumbai and met Shinde on Saturday. He met Shinde at the state government's Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai, where he also interacted with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Atul Limaye, along with Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and newly appointed Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, news agency PTI reported.

He later visited 'Varsha', the official residence of CM Fadnavis, following which he went to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal with his family members as part of his annual tradition. In videos, Home Minister can be seen touching the feet of the Ganesh idol and offering flowers, surrounded by party members and his family. The Home Minister had 'darshan' of Lord Ganesh at the pandal and offered prayers, joining thousands of devotees who throng the site during the festive season. Shah is also scheduled to pay a visit to the Ganesh pandals in Bandra West and Andheri East.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor visibly uncomfortable among Lalbaugcha Raja crowd, Sidharth Malhotra steps in to shield her. Watch

Meanwhile, taking to his official X account, Amit Shah also posted about his visit to CM Fadnavis' residence, posting pictures with him and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav festivities began on August 27 with Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi. It time of the year is marked by the worship of Lord Ganesha. Among the many Pandals across the country, Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most notable. From film stars to politicians, everyone flocks to offer their prayers at this iconic pandal.