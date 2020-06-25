Amit Shah’s jibe at Congress: ‘Why does the Emergency mindset remain?’

india

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:05 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah asked a few questions to Congress and gave some advice to the Opposition party which has been attacking the government over various issues like India-China face-off and fuel price hike.

“As one of India’s opposition parties, Congress needs to ask itself: Why does the Emergency mindset remain? Why are leaders who don’t belong to 1 dynasty unable to speak up? Why are leaders getting frustrated in Congress? Else, their disconnect with people will keep widening,” he tweeted on Thursday.

He indirectly targeted the Gandhi family by talking about the dynasty and claimed that leaders in the Congress are getting frustrated.

Shah’s tweet comes a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda’s blistering attack in the Congress and the Gandhi family for questioning the government’s stand on June 15 face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh. He said that “a rejected and ejected dynasty is not equal to the entire Opposition”.

“One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the Opposition asking questions to the Government,” Nadda said on Twitter on Wednesday.

He called it the Opposition’s right to ask questions and added healthy deliberations took place at the all-party meeting over the face-off in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Nadda added several opposition leaders gave their valuable inputs at the meeting. “They also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead. One family was an exception. Any guesses who?” Nadda said in another tweet.

He added “a time rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal” to the entire Opposition.

The Congress hit back and reminded Nadda of the BJP’s “conduct” as an opposition party until 2014. “BJP should not hide behind the army. The BJP should look back at its conduct when it attacked the government on delicate foreign policy issues during the UPA rule,” Congress spokesman Manish Tewari said on Wednesday.

The war of words has been going on between the BJP and the Congress over the June 15 skirmish in the Ladakh region in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The Congress has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of giving away Indian territory to China.

PM Modi had asserted at the all-party meeting that “no one has entered our territory, no one is at present within our territory and no one has occupied our posts”. This was in reference to the situation in the Galwan Valley after Indian Army’s brave action to thwart Chinese attempts to erect a structure on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).