Amit Shah’s Manipur visit postponed due to coronavirus threat

Manipur minister Biswajit also appealed to the people to reduce mass gathering especially during the ongoing 5-day Yaoshang festival which will conclude on Friday.

india Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Amit Shah 's visit to Manipur has been postponed due to coronavirus threat.
Amit Shah ’s visit to Manipur has been postponed due to coronavirus threat.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah’s proposed Manipur visit on March 15 has been postponed in view of the advisory to avoid mass gathering due to the threat posed by coronavirus (COVID-19).

The state government’s spokesperson Thongam Biswajit Singh, who is also a minister in the BJP led coalition government, said the postponement was due to the “prevailing” situation.

“Union home minister Amit Shahji’s proposed visit has been postponed till April 15 considering the prevailing situation,” Biswajit said, before adding: “The step has been taken up in view of the government advisory to avoid mass gathering.”

Minister Biswajit also appealed to the people to reduce mass gathering especially during the ongoing 5-day Yaoshang festival which will conclude on Friday.

Several advisories have been released by the central and state authorities and steps taken to avoid mass gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Although there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state as of now, Manipur government has restricted movement of people across the international border with Myanmar and increased screening in the border areas and at the airport. All people entering the state are being screened as well.

More than 1 lakh persons, including air passengers, have been screened at entry points including Moreh, Behiang, Sinzawl, Tusom, Kamjong, Mao gate, Jiribam and at Imphal International airport.

A total of 74 people in India are infected with coronavirus as per the data available on Thursday evening.

