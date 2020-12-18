e-paper
Amit Shah’s two-day Bengal visit to be marked by road show, rally

The buzz is that Suvendu Adhikari, former transport minister and heavyweight TMC politician, could also join the BJP at Shah’s rally in East Midnapore. A few other TMC leaders could also join the BJP

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 11:35 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Union home minister Amit Shah.
Union home minister Amit Shah.(File photo)
         

With an eye on the crucial assembly polls, Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to camp in West Bengal over the next two days addressing a public rally, attending a road show, and having lunch with the family of a farmer and a baul singer.

The buzz is that Suvendu Adhikari, former transport minister and heavyweight TMC politician, could also join the BJP at Shah’s rally in East Midnapore. A few other TMC leaders could also join the BJP.

According to BJP leaders, Shah would be reaching Kolkata around 11.30pm on Friday. On Saturday, he is expected to address a rally in Midnapore, where Adhikari and a few other TMC leaders may join the party.

On Sunday, Shah is likely to attend a road show in Birbhum district and visit Visva-Bharati university.

The Union home minister has set for the state unit the target of 200+ seats out of the 294 in the assembly. The BJP had won 18 of the 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier this month, when BJP’s national president JP Nadda visited the state, his convoy was attacked allegedly by some TMC supporters at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district, a TMC stronghold.

Meanwhile, with Adhikari deserting the party, the TMC is planning to hold a rally in the former’s home turf at Contai in East Midnapore to show its strength and also boost the morale of ground level workers. Senior TMC legislators are expected to address the rally.

