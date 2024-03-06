Amit Shah slams Congress over UPA rule: ‘Couldn’t make a policy in 10 years'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, saying no one could decide who was the leader of the coalition.



“The Sonia Manmohan's government continued for 10 years. Many columnists named it as a policy paralysis government. It was such a government that no one could decide who its leader was. Every minister took himself to be the prime minister and no one took the prime minister to be the prime minister. They could not make a single policy in 10 years,” Shah said during his address at the IGF Annual Investment Summit – NXT10.



On the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the minister said that the election will determine the future of the nation for the next 25 years. “Modi Ji in the last 10 years has transformed the nation on all fronts and laid a new foundation. The next five years will decide where the nation will be in the next 25 years when Bharat will be celebrating its 100th year of independence,” he said.



“The next election is very important. It is not only the festival of democracy but also the festival of welfare for the poor and us it is the festival of synergizing tradition and technology and ensuring democracy and security,” Shah said. The minister added that India is heading towards becoming a "self-confident,

self-reliant, from dormant to a dynamic government, from regressive to progressive growth, from a fragile economy to a top economy".



Union home minister Amit Shah speaks during the IGF Annual Investment Summit – NXT10 in Mumbai.

‘Economy was in shambles under UPA’: Shah

Continuing his attack on the Manmohan Singh-led UPA, Shah said that India's economy was in shambles 10 years ago and trust of the investors was lost.

“Scams worth Rs.12 lakh crore had shaken the confidence of the nation. The machinations of crony capitalism were at its peak. Inflation was skyrocketing, fiscal deficit was out of control, we were at the lowest rank in ease of doing business. Our ratings were plummeting constantly and it was getting difficult to make the balance sheets of the banks,” he added.



‘Blasts, terror attacks ruled the headlines’, says minister

“Blasts and terror attacks ruled the headlines and women were also insecure. By the time Narendra Modi assumed office of the prime minister, the nation had spent 30 years of political instability due to alliance governments. After a long period of 30 years, the nation had given a unified mandate in favour of Narendra Modi Ji,” he added.

“The previous 10 years before the beginning of the Modi period were invisible from Bharat’s growth story be it in the field of security, innovation, economy or education,” the minister said.

“But after the 10 years of the Modi government is over I would like to tell you that the nation’s average inflation from 2004-14 was 8.2% and it was in double digits in 2010, 2011 and 2013. Today we are maintaining an inflation rate below 5%. The BJP government has reformed the banks, corrected forex mismanagement and started a different kind of politics,” Shah said.



“Today Bharat is a bright spot and Modi Ji led the nation through the journey of a silent prime minister to a vibrant prime minister. There is political stability now, corruption is no more there, there are welfare policies at work, an investment-friendly agenda and a peaceful environment,” he said.