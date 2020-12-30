e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / India News / Amit Shah to address rally in Jodhpur, part of BJP plan to corner Ashok Gehlot over CAA

Amit Shah to address rally in Jodhpur, part of BJP plan to corner Ashok Gehlot over CAA

Shah had said in Parliament that Gehlot had in 2006 written to then home minister P Chidambaram to grant citizenship to Hindu and Sikh migrants from Pakistan.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 09:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
This will be Shah’s first public meeting in Rajasthan after becoming the home minister.
This will be Shah’s first public meeting in Rajasthan after becoming the home minister. (PTI Photo)
         

Amid the largescale protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a public meeting in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s home turf, Jodhpur, on January 3.

The rally is part of the BJP’s mass awareness campaign across the country to educate people about the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This will be Shah’s first public meeting in Rajasthan after becoming the home minister.

The BJP had earlier planned to hold the public meeting in Jaipur but then decided to change the venue to Jodhpur because of its political significance. As part of its strategy, the party is trying to corner Gehlot on his home turf.

Jodhpur is Gehlot’s constituency. He has been vigourously opposing the CAA and has stressed that Rajasthan will not implement the act. He also led a large protest march in Jaipur against the CAA last week.

Earlier this month, Shah had said during the debate on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha that Gehlot had in 2006 written to then home minister P Chidambaram to grant citizenship to Hindu and Sikh migrants from Pakistan.

In a tweet, Gehlot had shot back that Shah was misleading people and he had sought citizenship only for Hindus and Sikhs because there were no migrants from other minorities who had fled from Pakistan to Rajasthan. 

A majority of the Hindus who have fled from Pakistan are concentrated in Jodhpur. There are around 25,000 Pakistani-Hindu migrants in Jodhpur.

Before Jodhpur, Shah will address a rally in a Kolkata where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee too has been vociferously opposing the CAA.

The BJP says the Opposition is misleading people on the CAA and plans to hold over 100 rallies in the country to spread awareness about the act. In Rajasthan, the party will reach out to over 1 lakh families to apprise them about the act.

tags
top news
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, throws rail traffic out of gear, flights diverted
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, throws rail traffic out of gear, flights diverted
Family of man killed in anti-CAA protest in UP files FIR against cops
Family of man killed in anti-CAA protest in UP files FIR against cops
Assam minister takes 5-km chopper ride as anti-CAA protesters block road
Assam minister takes 5-km chopper ride as anti-CAA protesters block road
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt to expand cabinet today
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt to expand cabinet today
Defence ministry alleges company not returning data of 45-lakh ex servicemen
Defence ministry alleges company not returning data of 45-lakh ex servicemen
Tesla delivers its first Made-in-China car in Shanghai
Tesla delivers its first Made-in-China car in Shanghai
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news