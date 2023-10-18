Amit Shah's son is not in BJP: Himanta Biswa's 'illiterate' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked if defence minister Rajnath Singh's son who is just an MLA in Uttar Pradesh can be compared with Priyanka Gandhi as far as the question of dynastic politics is concerned. This was in reaction to Rahul Gandhi's attack on Union home minister Amit Shah in poll-bound Mizoram on Tuesday where Rahul Gandhi cited the examples of Jay Shah, Anurag Thakur and Pankaj Singh (Rajnath Singh's son) as examples of dynastic politics. Countering this, Himanta Biswa Sarma said Rahul Gandhi should first understand the meaning of dynastic politics. "He thought BCCI is a BJP wing. Poor, illiterate fellow..." the Assam CM said. Himanta Biswa Sarma said Rahul Gandhi is an illiterate who does not know the meaning of dynasty politics.

"First of all, when it is dynastic politics, he (Rahul Gandhi) must know the meaning of that. Amit Shah's son is not in the BJP, but his (Rahul Gandhi) entire family is in the Congress. So today, he slams everything but he does not know that he is the core reason of everything. So if a family -- mother, father, grandfather, sister everybody is in politics and controlling the party. where will he see a parallel to it?" Himanta Biswa Sarma said adding that Rajnath Singh's son does not control BJP unlike Priyanka Gandhi.

"How does Amit Shah's son come into this debate?" Himanta said.

What did Rahul Gandhi say on Jay Shah?

"What does Amit Shah's son do? What is he doing exactly? What does Rajnath Singh's son do? Last I heard Amit Shah's son is running Indian cricket. So please be objective. Look at the leaders of the BJP and ask yourselves what their children are doing. And you will find that many of their children -- Anurag Thakur -- are dynasties," Rahul Gandhi said on a question asked on dynasty politics.

The controversy gathered steam as BJP leaders weaponised Shashi Tharoor's statement on the Congress being a family-run party. Tharoor later clarified his statement saying that what he said was misrepresented. At an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharppr was asked on not being a PM candidate from the party. Tharoor said Rahul Gandhi could become Prime Minister since Congress s in many ways a 'family-run' party..

"I see that a remark I made at a private event, which was not a formal statement crafted for public consumption, is being misrepresented by the usual people. Yes, I have frequently stated that the Nehru/Gandhi family's DNA is inextricably tied up with that of the Congress Party. The family is the strength of the party," Tharoor said in clarification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON