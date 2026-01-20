AMMK to join Jan 23 NDA rally led by PM

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will join a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally, scheduled to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Chennai on January 23, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. TTV Dhinakaran

They added that AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran may return to the alliance, after its exit from it last year. Ahead of the public meeting, BJP’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu Piyush Goyal will be in the state on Wednesday to finalise pacts with allies, with AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) as the chief ministerial candidate for the ensuing assembly elections.

AMMK had quit the NDA in September 2025, accusing the BJP of entertaining EPS while giving them the cold shoulder.

While several BJP leaders have since urged them to return, Dhinkaran had said that he would return to the NDA on the condition that EPS was not the CM candidate. He was reportedly considering aligning with actor Vijay’s fledgling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), said the people quoted above.

“Dhinakaran has now conveyed his decision to the party to attend the PM’s rally,” an AMMK leader said. Dhinakaran had on Saturday told reporters to wait for an announcement in that regard from the “leader of the alliance”.

“I’ve made a promise to a political front that AMMK will join them as an ally,” Dhinakaran had said on Saturday. “They know that I will keep my word. The announcement will come from the leader of the alliance.”

Former state president of the BJP, K Annamalai, who reportedly shares a good relationship with Dhinakaran, had held a few private meetings with him after his exit last year. “AMMK was in talks with TVK. Simultaneously BJP leaders also convinced us to re-join to put up a tough fight against the DMK and not allow votes to be split,” a second AMMK leader said. “Our stance against EPS is the same and we have conveyed that too. AMMK functionaries will attend Modi’s rally.” The rally will be held in Madhuranthagam, about 70 km from Chennai.

AMMK, a breakaway faction of the AIADMK, enjoys support among the Thevar community, dominant in southern and central Tamil Nadu, as Dhinkaran, his aunt V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam belong to the Thevar community. They were all expelled from the AIADMK by EPS, who hails from the Gounder community, dominant in the state’s western region.

While all three have been calling to unite the AIADMK and bring together expelled leaders, EPS has been steadfast against it.

“However, he has no problem if they are part of the alliance. When we joined, TTV and OPS were already in NDA,” said an AIADMK leader, adding, “But, they won’t be brought back into the AIADMK.”

This is also the first time that the NDA leaders will share a stage after the AIADMK and BJP revived their ties in April 2025 after a bitter separation. While the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) joined the NDA earlier in January, AIADMK and BJP have been trying to bring Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), AMMK and TVK into their fold.

“We will be launching our campaign with the PM’s visit and putting up a united opposition,” said a senior state BJP leader.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) who are part of the INDIA bloc with Congress as their key ally along with Viduthalai Chiruthagal Katchi (VCK) that has a prominent Dalit vote bank, Left parties- CPI and CPI (M) and several regional parties.