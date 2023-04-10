‘An obstacle we will overcome’: Trinamool MP on losing ‘national party’ status

Trinamool Congress (TMC) losing its ‘national party’ status is an ‘obstacle’ that the party will overcome, TMC MP Saugata Roy said on Monday, shortly after the Election Commission of India (ECI) de-recognised it as a 'national party.' Besides TMC, the NCP too lost its 'national party' status (File Photo)

“We have crossed several obstacles, and we will overcome this one as well…we will continue to do what we have to do. It (loss of national party status) will not make any difference,” Roy told news agency ANI.

Also, citing ‘sources’ in the Trinamool Congress, ANI said the Mamata Banerjee-led party is exploring legal options to challenge ECI's decision.

Trinamool, however, was not the only party to be de-listed as a ‘national party,’ as Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), as well as Communist Party of India (CPI), too, had their status withdrawn by the poll panel.

AAP the big winner

Before Election Commission's Monday announcement, India had as many as eight national parties: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, TMC, NCP, CPI, CPI (Marxist), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and National People's Party (NPP). With the removal of TMC, NCP and CPI, this tally now stands at 6. The latest entrant? Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP, which came into existence only in 2012, had a memorable 2022. Having been in power in Delhi since 2013, it formed its first government outside the national capital, in Punjab. It is recognised as a ‘state party’ in two other states: Goa and Gujarat. One of the requirements to be recognised as a ‘national party’ is that a party should be recognised as a ‘state party’ in at least four states. The AAP fulfilled this criteria.

