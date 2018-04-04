Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu says BJP wants weak allies that it can control

In his sharpest attack on the BJP after his exit from the National Democratic Alliance, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that the BJP wants weak allies and ‘tainted’ people that it can control. He claimed the YSR Congress, whose chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is embroiled in a ‘Rs 43,000-crore fraud case’, had access to the Prime Minister’s office and this government had “some connection’ with them.

The Telugu Desam Party leader said PM Narendra Modi’s party was within its right to “dream about growing”, but the way it dealt with allies was wrong. He also said the people of Andhra were ‘wounded’, had suffered and it was the responsibility of all parties who had passed the Bifurcation Act to fulfil their promises to Andhra Pradesh.

“They want some weak allies. YSR Congress is there. They supported this government for president and vice president... They have cases in CBI, ED and everywhere. Around Rs 43,000 crore fraud has been established by CBI. Now, every Friday they are going to court. This government is having some connection with them. You can control tainted people, and at the same time you can do harm to the state,” Naidu said, adding any “good leader” would ask the questions he is asking today.

The TDP leader said his party and the BJP had an alliance in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but the former ended it in Telangana abruptly even without informing him about it. “Is it fair? Without informing as ally can you do like that,” Naidu said. “Ambition to grow is one thing but doing things this way is not acceptable...”

Naidu said the Modi government was “depending on TDP” and should not have treated his party like this. “Ours was a pre-election alliance and it was a collective mandate that we got,” he said.

Naidu has been in Delhi for the last two days to whip up support for his demand for a special category status to Andhra Pradesh, which the Narendra Modi government has refused citing constraints under the 14th Finance Commission. Naidu said its chairman and members have said there was no such bar.

“There is a commitment for Andhra. Bifurcation has been done in an unscientific way. Even today, without our mistake, we have been punished,” he said.