e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Andhra deputy CM’s shocker on Jamaat members, days after Jagan’s peace appeal

Andhra deputy CM’s shocker on Jamaat members, days after Jagan’s peace appeal

Speaking to reporters in the temple town of Tirupati, Narayana Swamy allegedly pointed out some food habits and unhygienic lifestyles of the Jamaat members, based on some videos doing the rounds on social media.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 00:02 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The deputy chief minister’s comments come within a week of YSR Congress party president and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement defending the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO))
The deputy chief minister’s comments come within a week of YSR Congress party president and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement defending the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO))
         

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister K Narayana Swamy on Saturday accused the members of Tablighi Jamaat of spreading the Covid-19 among others by moving freely everywhere and not cooperating with the doctors in getting treatment.

Speaking to reporters in the temple town of Tirupati, Narayana Swamy allegedly pointed out some food habits and unhygienic lifestyles of the Jamaat members, based on some videos doing the rounds on social media.

The deputy chief minister said there would not have been more than 25-26 Covid-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh, but for the Tablighi members who had come from Markaz and spread the disease in the state.

“I have nothing against Muslim minorities. They can pray to their god. Allah is benevolent. But they do all sorts of dirty things, do not follow hygiene in eating and do not even maintain cleanliness. Because of their habits, they brought the Corona disease to this level,” he said.

The deputy chief minister’s comments come within a week of YSR Congress party president and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement defending the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin.

“It is not correct to pin the blame on a particular religious congregation for the spread of Covid-19 in the country, as same could happen even in any such meeting in any other religious congregation like that of Ravi Shankar or Jaggi Vasudev or Mata Amritanandamayi,” Jagan said in message through electronic media.

Narayana Swamy, however, alleged that Jamaat members were not cooperating for treatment. “They moved around shops and streets and spread the disease. I request them to cooperate with the doctors and get cured, so that it doesn’t spread to others,” he said.

tags
top news
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
Jaan, Jahan: PM Modi weighs lockdown call
Jaan, Jahan: PM Modi weighs lockdown call
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
Karnataka extends lockdown by 2 weeks, throws in some relaxations
Karnataka extends lockdown by 2 weeks, throws in some relaxations
China is tracking body temperatures and we need this in India
China is tracking body temperatures and we need this in India
‘Didn’t follow lockdown, I am sorry’: Uttarakhand Police ask 10 foreigners to write 500 times
‘Didn’t follow lockdown, I am sorry’: Uttarakhand Police ask 10 foreigners to write 500 times
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news